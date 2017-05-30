UP CM pushes for digitisation of govt records, wants 'e-office' by October

Under e-office system, physical files would be replaced with digital files to expedite disposal

Chief Minister on Monday directed officials to implement system in the state secretariat from October 1 and asked them to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same by June 15.



Under the system, physical files would be replaced with digital files, which would expedite disposal of files by prevent time wastage.



"Chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has been directed by the CM to present a DPR of system implementation by June 15. The CM has stressed that was most necessary for better maintenance and upkeep of records and files and making the running of the system more easy and transparent," an official spokesman said here.



The CM has formed a group of officials who would deliberate on required hardware, software, training of personnel and making way for digitisation of existing physical files for implementation of the system.

Press Trust of India