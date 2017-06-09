UP CM Yogi Adityanath approves draft of new industrial policy

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath walks to attend the U P Assembly session in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the draft of the state's new industrial policy aimed at promoting industries in the backward Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions.

"The CM has approved the draft of the new industrial policy after some amendments. It will be uploaded on the website of the department today for suggestions and objections of people before finalising it and presenting it before the state cabinet," an official spokesman said on Friday.



Adityanath had gone through the key points of the 'UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2017' yesterday.

The new industrial policy is aimed at simplifying the procedure for development of fundamental infrastructure and promotion of the establishment of industries in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions.

It also looks at time-bound approvals with a special focus on IT start-ups, electronics, agriculture and food processing, dairy, handloom, film development and tourism sectors besides others.

