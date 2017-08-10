UP CM Yogi suspends 11 officials, transfers 7 for 'dereliction of duty'

Accused of not acting tough against errant officials, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday cracked the whip and suspended 11 and ordered the transfer of seven others.

On a tour of Maharajganj district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister lost his cool at a meeting of district to review law and order and development works, informed sources said.

He found the role of the unsatisfactory and ordered on the spot action against them.

Those suspended include Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nautanwa, Vikram Singh, and Deputy SDM Girish Chandra Srivastava.

Thakur Shailesh Kumar Singh (Medical Officer), District Agriculture Officer Mohammad Muzammil, B.N. Ojha (Executive Engineer PWD), Arshad Kamal and BN Vajpayee -- doctors at the district hospital -- have also been suspended for dereliction of duty, an official said.

The Chief Minister also ordered the transfer of seven

Adityanath has started touring the districts from Wednesday to ascertain if the directives issued by him were being adhered to or not.