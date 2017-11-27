JUST IN
UP cops arrest donkeys, horses for destroying jail property

The owner of the animals, Kamlesh, said the horses and donkey were released this evening

Press Trust of India  |  Jalaun 

Horses, donkeys sent behind bars for damaging saplings in UP

Believe it or not, two horses and two donkeys were rounded up and kept in the district jail here for almost three days for allegedly damaging saplings in the prison premises.

Jail superintendent Tulsi Ram Sharma said, "Various types of saplings were planted in the district jail premises for beautification."


"Those were damaged by the horses and donkeys. Hence, I rounded them up," he said.

The owner of the animals, Kamlesh, said the horses and donkey were released this evening.

"For two days, I could not find my horses and donkeys. When I came to know that they are in jail, I sought the help from local BJP leaders. with their intervention the animals were released," he said.

First Published: Mon, November 27 2017. 23:31 IST

