UP, Delhi top crime list; nearly 40% rape cases in national capital: NCRB

Uttar Pradesh was the state where the maximum number of crimes took place in 2016, while Delhi reported the highest crime rate, latest Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for 9.5 per cent of total Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes reported in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh (8.9 per cent), Maharashtra (8.8 per cent) and Kerala (8.7 per cent), while Delhi reported the highest crime rate, or incidents per 100,000 persons at 974.9 followed by Kerala at 727.6 and Madhya Pradesh at 337.9 against the average of 233.6.

While Uttar Pradesh reported 4,889 murder cases, the capital reported nearly 40 per cent of rape cases, said NCRB's annual publication "Crime in India 2016" released by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Uttar Pradesh also saw the highest number of crimes against women with 14.5 per cent (49,262 cases) of the total cases.

Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases of the total 41,761 cases in 19 cities with a population above two million) of total crimes against women, and was followed by Mumbai at 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases).

Overall, rape cases saw an increase of 12.4 per cent from 34,651 cases in the country in 2015 to 38,947 in 2016.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest incidence of rape with 4,882 cases (12.5 per cent) and 4,816 (12.4 per cent), respectively, followed by Maharashtra 4,189 (10.7 per cent) last year, according to the data.

The capital also recorded the highest crime rate of 182.1 compared to the average of 77.2 and reported the highest number of murders -- 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 per cent), followed by Bengaluru 10.4 per cent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 per cent (195 cases).

Delhi also reported the highest number of kidnappings and abductions -- 5,453 cases (48.3 per cent), followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 per cent) and Bengaluru 879 cases (7.8 per cent) during 2016.

The city reported the highest number of murders -- 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 per cent), followed by Bengaluru 10.4 per cent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 per cent (195 cases).