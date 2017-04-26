UP DGP's dos and don'ts for cops on anti-Romeo drive, cow vigilantism

Anti-romeo squads have been in the news for all wrong reasons in UP

Dos and don'ts have been issued for the on anti-Romeo squads, with the new police chief making it clear that those indulging in rowdy behaviour need not be arrested and instead their guardians be called and briefed.



DGP also said that stern action should be taken against vigilantes indulging in violence or creating anarchy by taking the law in their hands in the name of cow protection or other issues.



The DGP, who held an important meeting with senior police officials of the state, issued necessary directives to all the district level officials through video conferencing last night, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.



"Directives have been issued to all the SSPs/SPs to prepare standing orders for the clearly indicating the dos and don'ts," the spokesman said.



"The SSPs/SPs have been asked to personally brief the squad that they do not have to investigate any issue and act only against the rowdy elements," he said, adding those found indulging in such behaviour need not be arrested and instead their guardians be called and briefed.



They have also been asked to record the action taken by them, he said.



The DGP gave clear instructions during the video conferencing last night to take stern action against vigilantes indulging in violence or creating anarchy by taking law in their hands in the name of 'Gau Raksha' (cow protection) or other issues, the spokesman said.



Asking the police force to actively check law and order, he said no new tradition of protest should be allowed nor road blockade be allowed on any matter.



They have been asked to take help of people's representatives and labour union leaders for the purpose of maintaining peace and order.



He also issued directives on maintaining traffic movement, taking action against encroachers and implementing road discipline besides lodging of FIRs, proper behaviour with public, presence in staff in offices among others.

