UP flood toll likely to touch 100; CM Adityanath oversees aid to 2.5 mn

Over 3,000 villages suffer from inundation in the state; Gorakhpur among the most affected

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath, CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the flood situation along with Army personnel on board a boat, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to stay put in his parliamentary constituency Gorakhpur for the second consecutive day even as rescue and relief operations continue to cater to the 2.5 million flood-affected people in the region.

Current estimates suggest death toll due to floods in the regions rests at 90 but with rescue operations continuing, casualty may rise.

Gorakhpur is one of the most-affected districts in the state, where around 25 districts have been hit due to floods. 

So far, 6 people have died in several villages located in Gorakhpur. Other districts reeling under the deluge include Bahraich (15 dead), Barabanki (9), Gonda (5), Siddharthnagar (11), Maharanjganj (8) and Balrampur (17).

Over the past two weeks, CM Adityanath has been making regular tours to the flood-affected districts- Faizabad, Ambedkarnagar, Basti and Deoria, among others. The CM is overseeing the entire process of relief work by taking stock of the ground situation and distributing relief material. 

UP floods, Uttar Pradesh, floods
A view of a flooded region in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
To ensure proper aid is being given to the affected people, CM Adityanath has been ferrying in rescue boats during his visits to the flood-hit areas, besides conducting an aerial review of the same.

Floods in Nepal is said to have triggered the deluge in the state as water from overflowing streams entered parts of eastern UP and the Terai (Himalayan foothills) districts, thereby, inundating these areas.   

Meanwhile, over 3,000 villages remain affected in several districts across the state. Of this, around one-third of the villages are marooned and completely cut off from the hinterland due to heavy inundation due to fresh rainfall and water catchment.

According to official estimates, standing crops worth over Rs 45 crore have been damaged due to flooding in agricultural land in the region. Around 3 lakh hectares of farm land have suffered from inundation.

The affected districts include Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Barabanki, Gonda, Mirzapur, Deoria, Sitapur, Bijnore, Faizabad, Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Mau, Basti, Kushinagar, Badaun, Ambedkarnagar, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Azamgarh, Balrampur, Sant Kabirnagar, Ghazipur and Ballia.

Uttar Pradesh floods, UP floods, floods
rmy personnel carry out flood rescue and relief operations in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
The state government has deployed the Provincial Armed Constabulary’s (PAC) flood battalion, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army as well as the Indian Air Force to conduct relief and rescue operations in the affected districts.

A 24-hour monitoring control room has also been set up in the office of the UP Relief Commissioner to cater to distress calls. Motor boats have been pressed into service and over 723 flood posts have been established to provide aid.

Around 16,000 dwelling units, including permanent and temporary structures, have either been washed away or partially damaged.

So far, over 100,000 people have been rescued and around 50,000 have been shifted to relief camps. Around Rs 2.50 crore has been distributed as relief amount by the state government.

