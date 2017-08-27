UP floods: Death toll reachess 99 over 1.12 million affected

As many as seven deaths were reported On Sunday from different areas, taking the toll to 99 in flood-affected districts in



Apart from this there are three persons injured, and two missing, the flood control room located in the office of relief commissioner told PTI.



The number of flood-affected districts has reduced from 24 to 16, officials said while over 11.22 lakh people have been affected.A large number of people have taken shelter in relief camps as rivers Rapti, Ghaghara, Burhi Rapti, Kunhara, Rohin and Quano are in spate and have inundated vast areas in Lakhimpur Khiri, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ballia, Gorakhpur and Siddharthnagar.Road traffic has been disrupted in flood-affected areas. Nearly 28 companies of the NDRF, 33 companies of PAC along with choppers of the are engaged in relief and rescue operation, officials said.