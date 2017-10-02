UP govt denies exclusion of Taj Mahal from official tourism booklet

-
Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Monday rejected reports of Taj Mahal's exclusion from the state government's new tourism booklet.
It was earlier reported that Taj Mahal, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, was not mentioned in a new booklet released by the Yogi Adityanath led state government.
"You are wrong. You can clearly see and we also have the records that work worth 1.75 crore has been started and almost completed. Don't make this a controversy," Rita told ANI.
She further stated that Taj Mahal has been the legacy of Uttar Pradesh and hence claiming that the government is ignoring it, is wrong.
"The work we did in the last six months, there are all the records of it," Joshi said.
Earlier, it was also reported that the BJP Government in the state had not included Taj Mahal as part of Uttar Pradesh's "cultural heritage".
