UP govt diktat to videograph Independence day in madrassas poisonous: JD(U)

Dubbing the Government's directive to record celebrations in madrassas (Islamic Schools) as "poisonous", the United (JD-U) on Monday accused that the led- (BJP) in the state of dividing the madrassas, saying that such a diktat should not be followed.

"I don't believe that such kind of thing should be accepted. And it is not right to target the madrassas. Why are you separating them, why do you doubt them? It is not right. If this direction was given to all the institution then it was something else but here they are targeting the madrassas.Such poisonous direction should never be accepted," JD-U leader Ali Anwar told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nationalist (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar said it is wrong to target only one educational institution.

"I believe that it is totally wrong to target only one educational institution. This shows how the UP is doing communal politics," he added.

The decision to record celebrations in madrassas (Islamic Schools) of for the first time has evoked a mixed response from Muslim clerics.

While one section of Muslim clerics is off the view that it will enhance "transparency and trust", another feels that the "unusual order" questions the patriotism of the minority community.

According to the circular, on flag hoisting and recitation of the anthem will be take place at 8 a.m. Following this, tribute will be paid to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. Also, students will sing songs on nationalism and be told about the history of August 15 and the freedom fighters.

Further, cultural programmes will be organised on the theme of unity, along with sports activities.

The circular asks minority welfare officers to direct all madrasas to ensure that is celebrated with zeal and that all the programmes mentioned above are organised.

At present, around 8,000 madrasas in the state are recognised by the Parishad. Among these, 560 are fully aided by the state.