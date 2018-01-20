UP govt mulls withdrawing Muzaffarnagar riots cases against BJP leaders

The government has sought information on the possibility of withdrawing nine criminal cases pending in a court here against BJP leaders in connection with 2013 riots, according to a letter to the by a The cases were filed against UP Suresh Rana, former Union Sanjiv Balyan, Bhartendu Singh, MLA Umesh Malik and In the January 5 letter to the district magistrate, Special Secretary, Department of Justice, has sought information on 13 points, including whether the cases could be withdrawn in public interest. The letter also sought the opinion of the of police. Though the leaders have not been named in the letter, the file numbers pertaining to the cases against them have been mentioned in it. The accused are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating prohibitory orders, deterring public servants from discharging their duties and wrongful restraint. The accused had allegedly participated in a 'mahapanchayat' and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013. The communal clashes in and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced. In the two riot cases, 22 activists, including Rana, are facing trial in which a special investigation team (SIT) has filed charge sheets.