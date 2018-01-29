UP govt shunts out Kasganj SP Sunil Kumar Singh following communal violence

Kasganj's Superintendent of Police (SP), Sunil Kumar Singh, has been transferred following communal clashes in the district. While Piyush Srivastava will take over as the new SP of Singh has been transferred to Meerut. Moreover, Inspector General Aligarh Range, Sanjeev Gupta on Monday said Rahul Upadhyay, whose death aggravated the rampant violence across district, is alive.

Four people have also been arrested for spreading the rumour.

Talking with ANI, Gupta said, "Contrary to rumours spread on social media, Rahul Upadhyay is alive.

We have arrested four people for spreading false rumours."

Upadhyay had allegedly died, along with another person named Chandan Gupta, in the clashes which broke out in on Republic Day.

Angered by the rumours of Upadhyay's death, the mob staged violence over the course of three days.

On Sunday, more than 30 people were sent to jail on charges of murder and 51 others were detained by police, in connection with the violence that erupted in the vicinity.

Both the groups reportedly pelted stones and also fired bullets at each other.