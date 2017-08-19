UP govt suspends five officials for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver

-
ALSO READFarm loan waiver: Yogi Adityanath moves in to pre-empt stir over delay Rahul hails Adityanath's farm loan waiver; says step in right direction Funds stopped for SP regime's waste projects for farm loan waiver: UP min UP budget: Yogi Adityanath's govt provides Rs 36,000 cr farm loan waiver BJP's great UP farm loan waiver promise - moral hazard or necessity?
-
Uttar Pradesh government has suspended five revenue department employees for seeking bribe for the farm loan waiver scheme launched by it.
Acting on reports claiming that state revenue officials (lekhpal) were seeking bribe for verification of loans in two districts, the four employees were suspended in Gonda while a trainee lekhpal was suspended in Mathura yesterday, a senior official said.
An FIR has been lodged against four lekhpals and a fair price shop owner in Gonda, he said.
Action in Gonda was taken on the basis of a complaint, he added.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the "Rin Mochan Yojna" (loan waiver scheme) with the distribution of certificates here.
Loan waiver of farmers was promised by the BJP in its assembly election manifesto.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU