UP Investors' Summit 2018: Modi inaugurates Yogi's mega event in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day 'UP Investors Summit' in Lucknow. This is the first such event to be organised by UP’s government. President Kovind will also attend the valedictory function on Thursday. The two-day event is aimed at showcasing investment opportunities and potential across various sectors in the state.

Here's what's going to happen at the summit and what the Yogi government would be gunning for from the summit: ~ The mega event is being organised to bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policymakers, heads of international institutions and academicians from around the world to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation to pave way for better investments, according to an official statement. ~ Chief Minister would be gunning for the emerging sector of defence manufacturing in the state. ~ Adityanath has already said UP has the potential to attract private investment of almost Rs one trillion in the sector, especially in the backdrop of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre aspiring for greater defence indigenisation under ‘Make in India’. ~ The state government has also planned to develop a defence manufacturing hub in the arid region of Bundelkhand, which has an abundance of non-agricultural land. The proposed 320 km long Bundelkhand Expressway connecting Jhansi and Kushinagar districts and intersecting 302 km long Agra-Lucknow Expressway and proposed 352 km long Purvanchal Expressway at Lucknow is projected to boost the prospects of the defence manufacturing corridor through faster road connectivity and better logistics. ~ The state has claimed to have already signed over 900 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with companies in different sectors viz food and agro-processing, tourism, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), dairy, infrastructure etc. The total committed investment in these MoUs has been pegged at Rs 3 trillion, according to sources. ~ Adityanath would host a high profile dinner for about 200 dignitaries, including top industry captains, including Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Subhash Chandra, Sudhir Mehta, Sanjiv Puri, Hemant Kanoria, Kulin Lalbhai, G M Rao, Shiv Nadar, Subramanian Sarma etc. ~ There are a total 30 sessions scheduled to be held in two days, during which representatives from Mauritius, Japan, the Netherlands, Finland, Czech Republic, Thailand and Slovakia will also be participating, Industrial and Investment Development Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said.