UP Investors Summit: Lucknow 'makeup' cost over Rs 650 million to Yogi govt

The 'makeup' of to host the mega 2018, that concluded yesterday after witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth almost Rs 4.30 trillion, has cost the government over Rs 650 million. In run up to the Summit, different government department and agencies were pressed into service to upgrade the infrastructure in the ‘City of Nawabs’ to charm the visiting and international industrialists and delegates, and showcase the alacrity of the state dispensation. The two-day Summit, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister on Wednesday, saw the participation of over Rs 5,000 delegates. Reliance Industries chairman in his address on the inaugural day noted he had never seen any city decked up so strikingly as Mahindra Group promoter had also tweeted positively about a cleaner and tidier The roads were repaired, a fresh coat of paints put on footpaths and sidewalks, almost 1,25,000 flower pots kept at major intersections, illuminated wraparounds put on lamp posts along the route from the airport to the Summit venue of Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. Besides, professional artists from Delhi were hired for wall paintings and murals along the sidewalls of over-bridges.

The prominent agencies and departments deployed as nodal agencies for sprucing up the city infrastructure, included Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), Development Authority (LDA), Municipal Corporation (LMC), Public Works Department (PWD) etc. Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was also involved in some of the total 105 such beautification projects.

According to District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma, who was the nodal officer coordinating the works between various departments and agencies, the total cost of preparing for the Summit was a little over Rs 650 million.

As per the breakup of costs, LMC accounted for the maximum cost outlay of Rs 242.50 million and handled 5 such projects, followed by LDA with over Rs 130 million and 30 projects respectively. PWD chipped in with 33 projects and about Rs 125.80 million.

However, the expenditure of Rs 650 million does not include the cost incurred in the publicity and organising roadshows in 6 metros for the Summit, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Besides, separate teams of ministers and officials had visited these cities, including Ahmedabad for meeting industrialists and studying their Summit formats.

Although, the state government has not shared any details in this regard, yet the total cost of preparing for the Summit, including publicity and transportation, is likely to come to almost Rs one billion.

On condition of anonymity, a retired top UP bureaucrat told Business Standard the state government expends on wide publicity for such mega events, seeking the higher participation of investors, generating hype and striving for maximum number and value of MoUs.

He said together with the budget of over Rs 650 million, the total expenditure for such high ticket event would easily inflate between Rs 900 million to Rs one billion.