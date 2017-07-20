UP, MP govts should work out pact for mutual water sharing: Uma Bharti

The of and should work out a water-sharing agreement to take the (KBLP) forward, Water Resources Minister said on Thursday.



Bharti said in the KBLP will irrigate an area of 6,35,661 hectares annually in three districts of and four districts of



In addition, the project will provide 49 million cubic metres of water for enroute drinking water supply to a population of 13.42 lakh in and The project will also generate 78 MW power, she said duringThe status of the project was reviewed at a high-level meeting on July 4 with top officials of both the state where the proposed that the Kotha barrage, Bina complex and Lower Orr Dam be included in the project.While the Lower Orr project is under examination of the Central Water Commission, the Detailed Project Report of Bina Complex is under appraisal of the CWC and the DPR of Kotha barrage has been submitted to the CWC."This would also affect the initial allocation of water between the two states as per the 2005 agreement. It was therefore decided that both the state should work out an agreement on mutual to take KBLP forward."The implementation of KBLP would be taken once the two states have reached an agreement on water sharing," she said.Bharti said the Centre was ready to take similar river linking projects in other parts of the country.