UP: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister-in-law loses local body polls

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from a movie.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister-in-law, Saba Siddiqui, who contested the election to the post of chairperson of Budhana Nagar Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar district, managed to bag just 791 votes and forfeited her deposit.

BJP candidate Bala Tyagi won the seat by defeating her nearest rival Rihana Begum by 1,751 votes. Tyagi secured 8,959 votes. Independent candidate Rihana Begum got 7,208 votes.


Saba Siddiqui contested the election on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had campaigned for his sister-in-law.

Polling was held for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats in Uttar Pradesh in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29.

The results were announced on Friday.

First Published: Sat, December 02 2017. 17:13 IST

