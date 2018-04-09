UP rape case: Rahul Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath, BJP; top 10 developments

Congress chief on Monday lashed out at the BJP government in for letting the accused, who is an MLA from the ruling party, roam free. Rahul took a jibe at the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, tweeting: "Save the girl, get yourself killed. A young girl accuses a BJP MLA of The police, instead of arresting the MLA, take the girl's father into custody. Immediately after that, he dies in police custody."



On April 8, the victim and her family reportedly attempted self-immolation near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence after the police ignored an FIR in the case. She alleged that a BJP MLA had raped her.



In the aftermath, the police is said to have picked the victim's father and beaten him Four aides of the accused are said to have been involved in the incident after which the man died.Meanwhile, the accused MLA has refused to resign saying that the allegations are false.Chief Minister has promised strict action after a probe monitored by a judicial magistrate.

1. slams BJP

Congress president hit out at the BJP-led government in today over the death of the father of an alleged gang- victim, after he was brought into custody by the state police, while an MLA of the ruling party, who had been accused of the rape, was still roaming free.

He also took a dig at the BJP's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" slogan in support of the girl child.

"Save the girl, get yourself killed. A young girl accuses a BJP MLA of ..", he tweeted.

2. Victim's father killed by police

Surendra Singh, whose daughter accused BJP legislator from of raping her, was picked by police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator as well as police personnel.

An official said the man had serious injuries on his body and was not taken to a hospital till late in the night.

A doctor at the district hospital, where he was eventually taken, told the media that he was brought with serious abdominal pain and vomiting.

3. Accused BJP MLA refuses to resign

Bhartiya Janata Party MLA refused to resign from his post following the allegations of against him.

Speaking to the media, Sengar said, "If somebody's name crops into some issue does not mean that he shall resign".

He further went on to dismiss the entire incident by saying that the allegations are completely wrong.

4. Six police officers suspended

Earlier on Monday, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating the victim's father in the jail who had passed away earlier on the same day after suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting.

The deceased's family members had alleged his murder while he was in the police custody.

5. Suicide attempt near Adityanath's residence

On April 8, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by a BJP MLA from the district.

6. 'Goonda raj in Uttar Pradesh'

Earlier, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had also termed the incident gruesome and barbaric and alleged that a "goonda raj" prevailed in the BJP-ruled

'Gruesome & barbaric! Humanity gets shamed as the victim attempts suicide & her father is beaten & dies in police custody. Instead of arresting criminals, victims are arrested by BJP Govt. Goonda Raj' prevails in UP, justice held to ransom as BJP leaders run a-mock (sic),' he had tweeted.

7. Yogi assures strict action

Chief Minister on Monday condemned the custodial death of an alleged victim's father and assured strict action and thorough probe into the matter. Chief Minister announced that a top-ranking police official will probe the matter. Those behind the incident will not be spared at any cost, he added.

8. Victim's sister demands justice

Earlier on Monday, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating the victim's father in the jail who had passed away earlier on the same day after suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting.

9. MLA's brother thrashed victim's father

The victim's family further alleged that the MLA's brother had thrashed the woman's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR, but the police booked the father instead and locked him

10. Police took no action despite FIR: Victim

The victim, while speaking to ANI, alleged that BJP MLA and his fellow accomplices had raped her, but no action was taken. She also stated that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR.