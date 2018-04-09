UP rape case: Rahul Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath, BJP; top 10 developments

-
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for letting the accused, who is an MLA from the ruling party, roam free. Rahul took a jibe at the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, tweeting: "Save the girl, get yourself killed. A young girl accuses a BJP MLA of rape. The police, instead of arresting the MLA, take the girl's father into custody. Immediately after that, he dies in police custody."
On April 8, the victim and her family reportedly attempted self-immolation near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence after the police ignored an FIR in the rape case. She alleged that a BJP MLA had raped her.
In the aftermath, the police is said to have picked up the victim's father and beaten him up. Four aides of the accused are said to have been involved in the incident after which the man died.
Meanwhile, the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has refused to resign saying that the allegations are false.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised strict action after a probe monitored by a judicial magistrate.
Here are the top 10 developments surrounding the Unnao rape case:
1. Rahul Gandhi slams BJP
Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh today over the death of the father of an alleged gang-rape rape victim, after he was brought into custody by the state police, while an MLA of the ruling party, who had been accused of the rape, was still roaming free.
He also took a dig at the BJP's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" slogan in support of the girl child.
"Save the girl, get yourself killed. A young girl accuses a BJP MLA of rape...", he tweeted.
2. Victim's father killed by police
Surendra Singh, whose daughter accused BJP legislator from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, was picked up by police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator as well as police personnel.
An official said the man had serious injuries on his body and was not taken to a hospital till late in the night.
A doctor at the district hospital, where he was eventually taken, told the media that he was brought with serious abdominal pain and vomiting.
3. Accused BJP MLA refuses to resign
Bhartiya Janata Party Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar refused to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him.
Speaking to the media, Sengar said, "If somebody's name crops up into some issue does not mean that he shall resign".
He further went on to dismiss the entire incident by saying that the allegations are completely wrong.
4. Six police officers suspended
Earlier on Monday, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating up the victim's father in the jail who had passed away earlier on the same day after suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting.
The deceased's family members had alleged his murder while he was in the police custody.
5. Suicide attempt near Adityanath's residence
On April 8, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by a BJP MLA from the district.
6. 'Goonda raj in Uttar Pradesh'
Earlier, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had also termed the incident gruesome and barbaric and alleged that a "goonda raj" prevailed in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
'Gruesome & barbaric! Humanity gets shamed as the rape victim attempts suicide & her father is beaten & dies in police custody. Instead of arresting criminals, victims are arrested by UP BJP Govt. Goonda Raj' prevails in UP, justice held to ransom as BJP leaders run a-mock (sic),' he had tweeted.
7. Yogi assures strict action
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condemned the custodial death of an alleged rape victim's father and assured strict action and thorough probe into the matter. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a top-ranking police official will probe the matter. Those behind the incident will not be spared at any cost, he added.
8. Victim's sister demands justice
9. MLA's brother thrashed victim's father
The victim's family further alleged that the MLA's brother had thrashed the woman's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR, but the police booked the father instead and locked him up.
10. Police took no action despite FIR: Victim
The victim, while speaking to ANI, alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices had raped her, but no action was taken. She also stated that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR.
