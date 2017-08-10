UP school turns into dance bar, liquor served in classroom, probe on

A video of an obscene dance inside the of a primary during a birthday bash hosted by the head and clips suggesting consumption of went viral on prompting authorities to order a probe today.



The video showed girls dancing indecently to the rhythm of lilting Bhojpuri numbers inside the of a primary in Tetaria in Jamalpur block on on August 7, when the was closed.



As the clip went viral on social media, the department ordered a probe."A probe has been ordered into the matter and its report will be given to the District Magistrate for further action," Basic Sikshan Adhikari (BSA) Pravin Kumar Tiwari said.About the incident, the officer said, "The keys of were taken by the head on August 5 from the principal. As a number of tasks are done in the through the head, he was given keys. The head organised a party to celebrate his son's birthday in the "A dance programme was held and was also consumed there, he said.When the reopened on Tuesday, the students and the teachers had to remove empty bottles and clean the strewn food left overs, he said."Holding of such events on premises is not allowed and in this case too no permission was sought," Tiwari said.