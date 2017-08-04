UP to offer free bus rides for women on Raksha Bandhan

Chief Minister on Thursday announced that women across the state will get free ride on all state-owned buses on Raksha Bandhan day.

The women will be able to avail free ride from midnight of August 6 till midnight of August 7.

Necessary instructions, officials told IANS, have been issued to the State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

The state government has also asked the police to ensure that the free ride for women is safe and that they do not face any trouble at the hand of eve-teasers or any anti-social elements.