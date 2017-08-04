TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Yogi Adityanath launches free Wi-Fi at 74 bus stations in UP
Business Standard

UP to offer free bus rides for women on Raksha Bandhan

The women will be able to avail free ride from midnight of August 6 till midnight of August 7

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Rakha Bandhan, Rakhi
Representative Image. Photo: wikimedia.org

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that women across the state will get free ride on all state-owned buses on Raksha Bandhan day.

The women will be able to avail free ride from midnight of August 6 till midnight of August 7.

Necessary instructions, officials told IANS, have been issued to the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

The state government has also asked the police to ensure that the free ride for women is safe and that they do not face any trouble at the hand of eve-teasers or any anti-social elements.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements