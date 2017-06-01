UPSC 2016-17 exam results declared

Finally, a highly anticipated and much awaited result is out! the (UPSC) has officially declared the results of its prestigious that happened last year in August. A total of 11, 35,943 candidates applied for the exams out of which over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the same with 15,452 qualifying for the main written exam that happened in December 2016. Out of 15,452 candidates, 2,961 qualified for Personality Test. About 15,452 candidates qualified for the main written exam that was conducted in December 2016, out of which 2,961 qualified for the Personality Test.

The Commission has recommended a total of 1,099 candidates (846 male and 253 female) for an appointment (interview) at central government organisations. The number of these candidates include 500 (General), 347 (OBC), 163 (SC) and 89 (ST). These numbers include 22 orthopedically handicapped, 7 visually challenged and 15 hearing impaired candidates.

Highlights:

• Nandini K R a graduate of BE in Civil Engineering from the MS Ramajah Institute of Technology, Bangalore scored highest with Kannada Literature as her optional subject.

• Anmol Sher Singh Bedi a BE in Computer Science from BITS Pilani stood the second followed by G Ronanki and others including 7 women and 18 men that stood in the top 25.

Examination Overview:

The Commission conducts the annual for the Central Government at three levels: Preliminary, Main and Interview. The Candidates passing these exams secure the highly prestigious services such as Indian Foreign Service, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and the like.

How to Check Results:

– Visit the official site www. gov.in

– Search for the Examination Notification and click on the same

– Enter your details and get the results.

– Download the same and take out a printout for future use.

Note: Marks will be available in the next 15 days. Keep checking the site for updates.

In case of a query on the result, call on these numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on the working days only.