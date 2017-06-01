UPSC 2016 results: Karnataka's Nandini KR tops the exam

Nandini K R, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious civil services examination, the result of which was declared today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
She had taken the exam last year.
As many as 1,099 candidates have been recommended for various government services.
There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.
The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages-- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
