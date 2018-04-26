CAPF recruitment: (UPSC) has commenced the recruitment process for 398 posts in Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018. released the dates and the procedure for applying on its official website — gov.in —on April 25, 2018. The last date for applying for CAPFs post is May 21, 2018 till 6:00 pm. The CAPF 2018 written examination will be conducted on August 12, 2018.

Out of the 398 CAPF vacancies, Border Security Force (BSF) will recruit 60 candidates, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will recruit 179 people, (CISF) will recruit 84 people, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will recruit 46 people and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will recruit 29 people. These vacancies will be filled up in accordance with the CAPF examination. The number of vacancies is currently tentative.

Before applying for CAPF examination, candidates should check the official website for eligibility conditions and other instructions at www.upsconline.nic.in

The eligible candidates will be issues an e-admission certificate three weeks before the examination date, which is August 12, 2018. No admit card will be sent by post.

CAPF selection process:

1. The written examination conducted by will consist of two papers.

2. The first paper will contain objective, multiple answer-type questions of 250 marks to test the candidate’s general ability and intelligence.

3. You must carefully answer the questions in Paper 1 as there will be negative marking for wrong answers.

4. The minimum qualifying marks of each paper will be separate.

5. The second paper will have questions on general studies, essay and comprehension of 200 marks. The second paper will be evaluated of only those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper I.

6. After clearing both the papers, candidates will be called for physical standard/physical efficiency tests and medical standard tests.

7. After clearing the aforementioned tests, candidates will be called for an interview carrying 150 marks.

8. After the interview, the final call on the selection of the candidate will be taken based on the written tests and the interview.

Age limits for CAPF recruitment:

(a) A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2018, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993, and not later than August 1, 1998.

(b) The upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable under the following conditions:

(i) Up to a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe.

(ii) Up to a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates.

(iii) Up to a maximum of five years for Civilian Central Government Servants in accordance with the existing instructions of the Central Government. Ex-Servicemen will also be eligible for this relaxation. However, the total relaxation claimed on account of Government Service will be limited to five years.

(iv) Up to a maximum of five years if a candidate had ordinarily been domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989.

Procedure to apply for CAPF recruitment:

1. Candidates must apply online only via www. and no other website.

2. No changes will be allowed in the online application, once it is submitted.

3. You must submit an active and valid e-mail ID as you will receive all important notifications on that e-mail address.

4. Online Application Form is available in English and in Hindi Language but it can only be filled in English Language.

5. The filling of online application contains two parts.

6. In Part-I registration, the candidate will have to fill basic information.

On submission of details, the candidate will be prompted to check the details and make the correction, if any, in the application.

7. In Part-II Registration candidates will have to fill up payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, uploading of photograph and signature, and agreeing to the declaration.

8. The scanned photograph that you will upload should be in JPG format. The file of the size must not be more than 3 kb but less than 40 kb. The resolution size of the picture should be 140 pixels (height) x 110 pixels (width) and the Bit Depth of the image file should be 24 bit.

9. Registration of Part-I and Part-II will be treated as valid from 12 pm starting April 25, 2018, to 6 pm on May 25, 2018. Any submission of application after the deadline will be treated as invalid.

10. After inputting all the required details, you are required to press “I agree” button, after which no further changes will be allowed.

After submitting the details, a page with your personal registration number will be generated. The notification says candidates must note the registration number or take a print out of the same. Centres of examination : The examination will be held at the following centres : Agartala, Gangtok, Panaji (Goa), Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Patna, Aizawl, Imphal, Port Blair, Allahabad, Itanagar, Raipur, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ranchi, Bareilly, Jammu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Jorhat, Shillong, Chandigarh, Kochi, Shimla, Chennai, Kohima, Srinagar, Cuttack, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Dehradun, Lucknow, Tirupati, Delhi, Madurai, Udaipur, Dharwad, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Dispur and Nagpur