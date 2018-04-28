UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017: How toppers scripted their success stories

After Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services examinations, held in October 2017, the toppers shared their journey and endeavours that made them accomplish their dreams of achieving good ranks in the UPSC exam.

Anudeep Durishetty, the 28-year-old Hyderabad candidate who topped the Union Public Service Commission examination 2017, spoke to ANI about how challenging the entire journey to crack the examination really was. "This is my fifth attempt. I have failed thrice before, and the journey was not easy for me. However, I am now extremely happy with my achievement, and I am grateful to all the people who supported me through thick and thin," he told ANI.

Durishetty, who has served as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for two years, achieved the first rank in the civil services examination.

“My first preference is to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer”, said Anu Kumari from Haryana, who bagged the second position. She also expressed her contentment with the success she had achieved. With the determination to tackle matters related to the safety of women in the country, Anu Kumari wants to stay in India and serve the nation. “I want all women across India to feel safe”, she added. Talking about the days of her preparations for the UPSC exam, she said she used to study for 10-12 hours a day.

Apurva Pandey, who attained 39rank, told ANI that she prepared for the examination at home with the help of the Internet. She spent around 5 to 6 hours studying which helped her succeed in the attempt to score good marks.

Sachin Gupta, who bagged 3rd rank in UPSC, explained how he consistently focused on paying attention only to the resources he wanted to study. In this age of the Internet, we all get confused with the online availability of an immense number of reading material. One should stick to only a handful to stay determined with unwavering confidence.

For UPSC, over 456,625 candidates took the exam for the preliminary examination. Of them 13,366 qualified for the writer (main) examination conducted in October 2017. For the present year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Examination on June 3, 2018.

Watch the video below to know what the toppers of UPSC said about how they prepared:

