UPSC Civil Services (Mains) 2017 results declared: Check at upsc.gov.in

Personality test or interview of the selected candidates is likely to commence from February 19, the UPSC said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The result of the Civil Services (Main) examination was declared on Wednesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), an official statement said. The Main examination was conducted between October 28 and November 3 last year. The Civil Services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. The roll numbers of the candidates, who cleared the mains examination were made available on the commission's website-- www.upsc.gov.in -- it said, without mentioning the total number of successful candidates. Personality test or interview of the selected candidates is likely to commence from February 19, the UPSC said. The e-summon letter for the personality test of candidates called for interview may be downloaded from the commission's website from January 18, it said. The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC's website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the personality tests) and would be available on the portal for a period of 60 days.

First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 20:28 IST

