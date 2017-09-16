UPSC ESE 2018: Registration Date, Exam Pattern and Tips

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Engineering Services Examination as a combined competitive examination to hire the best minds for the posts of Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. The exam is primarily conducted for selecting the engineers who then work with governmental engineering organization such as Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Central Engineering Service (CES), Military Engineering Services (MES), and others.



The Application form for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 will be available online from 27th September 2017. The last date to submit the forms is 23rd October 2017. Admit cards will be available for download from 26th December on the website. The preliminary exam will be held on 7th January 2018. The result will be of the preliminary examination will be declared within around 3 months on the website. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will then appear for the main examination on 1st July 2018.



Important Dates





Online Application Start Date 27th September 2017 Last Date to Submit Applications 23rd October 2017 ESE Preliminary Exam 7th January 2018 ESE Main Exam 1st July 2018 Personality Test/ Interview Date November/December 2018

Stage - I (Preliminary) Objective Papers Duration Marks Paper I (Common to all) General Studies & Engineering Aptitude 2 Hours 200 Paper II Engineering Specific 3 Hours 300 Stage I Total 500 Stage II (Mains) Subjective Papers Engineering Paper I 3 Hours 300 Engineering Paper II 3 Hours 300 Stage II Total 600 Stage I + II Total 1100 Stage III Personality Test 200 Grand Total 1300

Before preparation, candidate should understand the pattern of the exam and revised new syllabus. He or she should prefer the book according to the syllabus. Any objective books for practicing the questions can be bought.

It would make sense to plan and study subject wise or topic wise. One should regularly practice or revise difficult concepts. It is best to practice previous year questions to understand the level of questions and know the importance of topics in Exam.

A candidate must keep taking mock test as it gives the actual feel of the exam.

Candidates must keep in mind that Objective papers are easier and many questions may be repeated from previous year questions and also from objective books. Prepare each topic according to Objective and Conventional standard, but practice more objective questions.

Candidates keep in mind that calculator is not allowed for objective papers (stage 1), but for conventional papers (stage 2).

Each year around 200000+ students attempt UPSC-ESE to fill around 500 vacancies. Successful candidates are recruited as Assistant Executive Engineers who later with time can reach up to Chairman/Managerial/Director/Secretarial level positions working for the government of India. IES Engineers are posted in varied government undertakings in defence, railways, roads, manufacturing, construction, public works, power, telecommunications and other domains. For practicing objective, one can set 1 hr. alarm and attempt 60 questions. After attempting 60 questions, candidate can verify your answer without checking the solution. If some of the answers are wrong, attempt the wrong answers without any time limit or any alarm. Continue doing this way until you get all of them correct. These are the general tips that anyone can follow. You can follow the way you are comfortable. Best of luck! Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.