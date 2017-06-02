UPSC invites applications for Assistant Registrar in Department of Revenue

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting online for the recruitment of in the The Assistants will be working for the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), under the Ministry of Finance. The Tribunal hears the appeals by a person against the assessment orders passed by the Designated Authority in the Ministry of Commerce.



Following are the details of the job:

Profile: Assistant Registrar

Total Number of Vacancies: Posts: 5 (ST- 01, OBC-01, UR-03)

Nature: The posts are temporary but likely to be continued indefinitely.

Salary: Pre-revised Pay Scale Rs 15,600-39,100/- plus Rs 5,400/- (Grade Pay) in (PB-3) (As per 7th CPC- Level 10 in the Pay Matrix.)

You should hold a Degree in Law from a recognised University or Institution.

You should not be more than 35 years of age as on the closing date (June 15, 2017) of submitting application.

You should have three years’ experience of Judicial or Legal work in the field of Customs, Excise and Service Tax matters.

Date of Notification: May 29, 2017 (Monday)

Last date of online application: June 15, 2017 (Thursday)

If you are interested in the job profileThe profile of an Asst. Registrar mainly includes supporting roles and duties. He is required to receive appeals/ stay/ miscellaneous petitions in the relevant form, scrutiny of appeals, fix the date of hearing of appeals, applications, petition or other proceedings and issue notices/ Final/ Stay/ Misc. orders thereof. Also, he deals with the matters of administrative and general in nature. All the details can be found here You are required to pay a fee of Rs 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of SBI by cash or by g net banking facility of the SBI. You can also pay by visa/master credit/debit card. There is no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons with disability viz. Orthopaedically Handicapped/ Locomotor Disability /Cerebral Palsy with One leg affected (Right or Left) (OL) or One arm affected (Right or Left) (OA) or Hearing Impairment i.e. Partially Deaf (PD)Interested candidates may apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in or click here for the direct link. Keep in mind that the applicants who have registered before 25-06-2016 are required to register afresh. For new registration click here If you have any query regarding Online Application, Procedure and the like, click here for FAQs.