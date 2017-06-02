UPSC invites applications for Assistant Registrar in Department of Revenue

-
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Registrar in the Department of Revenue. The Assistants will be working for the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance. The Tribunal hears the appeals by a person against the assessment orders passed by the Designated Authority in the Ministry of Commerce.
Following are the details of the job:
- Profile: Assistant Registrar
- Total Number of Vacancies: Posts: 5 (ST- 01, OBC-01, UR-03)
- Nature: The posts are temporary but likely to be continued indefinitely.
- Salary: Pre-revised Pay Scale Rs 15,600-39,100/- plus Rs 5,400/- (Grade Pay) in (PB-3) (As per 7th CPC- Level 10 in the Pay Matrix.)
If you are interested in the job profile
- You should hold a Degree in Law from a recognised University or Institution.
- You should not be more than 35 years of age as on the closing date (June 15, 2017) of submitting application.
- You should have three years’ experience of Judicial or Legal work in the field of Customs, Excise and Service Tax matters.
The profile of an Asst. Registrar mainly includes supporting roles and duties. He is required to receive appeals/ stay/ miscellaneous petitions in the relevant form, scrutiny of appeals, fix the date of hearing of appeals, applications, petition or other proceedings and issue notices/ Final/ Stay/ Misc. orders thereof. Also, he deals with the matters of administrative and general in nature. All the details can be found here.
What is the Application fee?
You are required to pay a fee of Rs 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of SBI by cash or by g net banking facility of the SBI. You can also pay by visa/master credit/debit card. There is no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee
NOTE: The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons with disability viz. Orthopaedically Handicapped/ Locomotor Disability /Cerebral Palsy with One leg affected (Right or Left) (OL) or One arm affected (Right or Left) (OA) or Hearing Impairment i.e. Partially Deaf (PD)
To apply for the job, kindly visit their official site:
- Date of Notification: May 29, 2017 (Monday)
- Last date of online application: June 15, 2017 (Thursday)
If you have any query regarding Online Application, Procedure and the like, click here for FAQs.