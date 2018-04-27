Union Public Service Commission on Friday released the final result of Civil Services Exam 2017 on its official website. This year, Hyderabad's Anudeep Durishetty topped the exam. He was followed by and Sachin Gupta who conquered the second and third spot of the prestigious Civil Services exam. Candidates who appeared in the written examination last year can check the details and the respective results through the official site of at gov.in. Based on the results of the written part of exam held by the Union Public Service Commission in October-November, 2017 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-April, 2018, as many as 990 names were recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The Main exam was conducted on October 28, 2017.

The examination was held to recruit 980 posts of Indian nationals in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services (Group A and Group B) and various other government departments. Out of 980 posts, 54 posts are reserved for reserved categories. The IAS PRE (CSAT) Exam was held on 18 June 2017.

UPSC result: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘check result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.





For any clarification regarding the results, candidates can call on the numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm. The marks will be made available in 15 days.



Civil Services Examination 2018

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Examination on June 3, 2018. The online application for CSE began on February 7 and ended on March 6. The CSE examination is conducted to recruit personnel for different services under the Government of India. The number of vacancies to be filled with the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782. The final list of selected candidates will be made after the results of the Preliminary examination, mains examination and interview are taken into context.

UPSC exam 2018: List of services under Civil Services Examination-



1. Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

2. Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

3. Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Central Excise,Gr. 'A')

4. Indian P&T Accounts & Finance Service,Gr. 'A'

5. Indian Defence Accounts Service, Gr. 'A'

6. Indian Revenue Service (I.T.),Gr. 'A'

7. Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Gr. 'A'

8. Indian Audit & Accounts Service, Gr. 'A'

9. Indian Postal Service, Gr. ‘A.

10. Indian Civil Accounts Service, Gr. 'A'

11. Indian Railway Accounts Service, Gr. 'A'

12. Indian Railway Personnel Service, Gr. 'A'

13. Indian Railways Traffic Service Gr. A’

14. Indian Defence Estates Service Gr. 'A'

15. Indian Information Service, Gr. 'A'

16. Indian Trade Service Gr. 'A'

17. Indian Corporate Law Service

18. Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Gr.'B' (Section Officers' Grade)

19. Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Gr. 'B'

20. Pondicherry Civil Service, (Group B)

UPSC exam 2018: Examination structure-



The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination;

and



(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts noted above.