UPSC results: Karnataka's Nandini K R tops civil services exam in 2016

1,099 candidates have been recommended for various government services

Nandini K R, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious civil services examination, the result of which was declared today by the



She had taken the exam last year.



As many as 1,099 candidates have been recommended for various government services.



There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.



The civil services examination is conducted by the annually in three stages-- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Press Trust of India