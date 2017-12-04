US calls India a 'player' in Afghanistan; supports its transit options

Hundred days after President Donald Trump announced his South Strategy, the US has said that "is a player" in and it supports New Delhi's move with regard to transit options to enhance its economic connectivity with the war-torn country.



" has really shown that it is a player in and that it is interested in supporting in a very constructive way," a senior administration official told PTI.



The official speaking on condition of anonymity was reviewing India's role in the first 100 days of the South Strategy that was announced by Trump in a speech on August 21."As you know in his August 21st speech called on to play a bigger role in supporting and its economic development. I think has been answering the call," the official said.Referring to a very successful trade conference on in in September, the official said it resulted in pledging of hundreds of millions in new deals.has established air corridor and now the airport door and now has sent its first wheat shipment through Chabahar port in Iran."So, the US is supportive of this. We totally support building up its economic relationship and increasing the transit options so that they can be more economically engaged with The US has noticed that has been stepping up its economic engagement with the country," the senior administration official said.Responding to a specific question on the Chabahar port given Trump Administration's policies with Iran, the official said the US does not want IRGC or Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp of Iran to benefit out of any economic activities."But again, we understand that has challenges in getting goods for Afghanistan," and its inability to have economic linkages because of the inability to trade through Pakistan, the official said."So, I think that there is an understanding (in the Trump Administration) that if is to be more economically engaged in there has to be transit options for India," the senior administration official said.In his South Strategy speech, Trump had envisioned a major role for in the economic development of"Develop its strategic partnership with -- the world's largest democracy and a key security and economic partner of the United States is a critical part of the new strategy," Trump had said in his speech on August 21."We appreciate India's important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but makes billions of dollars in trade with the US, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development. We are committed to pursuing our shared objectives for peace and security in South and the broader Indo-Pacific region," Trump had said.