US citizen held in Telangana for uploading 30k child porn videos

-
ALSO READIndia's 1st hotline to report child pornography goes live next Child labour law passed What does housewives' porn consumption have to do with your startup? It's in the data Unicef India expresses concern over changes made in child labour law UNICEF releases report on online protection of kids in India
-
A US citizen working with a multi-national law firm here was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Telangana Police, for allegedly downloading and uploading child pornography in the form of videos and images.
The accused has been identified as James Kirk Jones, a release issued by the CID said.
The action was taken after police received Interpol input of an IP address from which child pornography was being shared. The accused was arrested yesterday, said the release.
A case under relevant section of Information Technology Act, 2000, was registered and investigation was taken up, it said.
"During the course of investigation the IP address was traced to the address of accused at Madhapur. Immediately his premises were searched and police seized a laptop containing 29,288 items of child pornographic videos and images among others," said the release.
Jones has confessed that from childhood he developed the habit of watching child pornography and has been downloading, watching and sharing such material ever since, it said.
Further investigation about his activities in India is going on, the police said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU