US citizen held in Telangana for uploading 30k child porn videos

A case under relevant section of Information Technology Act, 2000, was registered

A US citizen working with a multi-national firm here was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Police, for allegedly downloading and uploading child in the form of videos and images.



The accused has been identified as James Kirk Jones, a release issued by the CID said.



The action was taken after police received Interpol input of an IP address from which child was being shared. The accused was arrested yesterday, said the release.



A case under relevant section of Act, 2000, was registered and investigation was taken up, it said.



"During the course of investigation the IP address was traced to the address of accused at Madhapur. Immediately his premises were searched and police seized a laptop containing 29,288 items of child pornographic videos and images among others," said the release.



Jones has confessed that from childhood he developed the habit of watching child and has been downloading, watching and sharing such material ever since, it said.



Further investigation about his activities in India is going on, the police said.

Press Trust of India