US designates Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist

The United States (US) today designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist, a move welcomed by which said it underlines quite strongly that both the countries face the threat of terrorism.

The move by the comes just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister and the President at the

As a consequence of this designation, citizens are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to jurisdiction are blocked.

As a senior leader of (HM), the said in September, 2016, Salahuddin, also known as Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah, vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces".

"Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people," the said.

Following the designation of Salahuddin as the global terrorist, the in a notification said he has committed or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.

welcomed the US' move.

" welcomes this notification. It underlines also quite strongly that both and the face threat of terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organisations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the financial system.

Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other nations, it said.