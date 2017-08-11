TRENDING ON BS
Girls may be allowed at Sainik schools and NDA soon
US favours India-China dialogue on Doklam issue

It's a situation that we have certainly followed closely: United States

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

The United States on Friday said it wants India and China to have a dialogue over the Doklam standoff in the Sikkim section.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area.


"It's a situation that we have certainly followed closely," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her news conference.

"As you know, we have relationships with both governments. We continue to encourage both parties to sit down and have conversations about that. And I'll just leave it at that," Nauert said.

