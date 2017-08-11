US favours India-China dialogue on Doklam issue

The on Friday said it wants and China to have a dialogue over the in the Sikkim section.



and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area.



"It's a situation that we have certainly followed closely," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her news conference."As you know, we have relationships with both governments. We continue to encourage both parties to sit down and have conversations about that. And I'll just leave it at that," Nauert said.