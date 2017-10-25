US, India demand dismantling of terror infrastructure in Pakistan

The United States and India warned Pakistan on Wednesday that the presence of terror safe havens in its territory "will not be tolerated".

After his discussions with External Affairs Minister and National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval, visiting US Secretary of State said he has asked Islamabad to take action against terror groups, which are now threatening the stability of the Pakistani government as well.

The US also offered to supply to India modern military technology, including F16 and F18 fighter jets. "The US supports India's emergence as a leading power and will continue to contribute to the Indian capability to provide security throughout the region," Tillerson said, addressing a joint press conference with Swaraj.

"We are willing to provide India best technologies for its military modernisation efforts which include ambitious offers by American industry for F-16 and F-18 fighter planes," Tillerson, who is on a week-long tour of Asia, said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a bilateral meeting with US Defence Secretary James Mattis on the sidelines of a meeting of ASEAN defence ministers in Clark in the Philippines. Mattis had visited India last month.

Discussions between Tillerson and the Indian leadership covered a wide gamut of areas, including strengthening security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, issue of H1B visas, North Korea and Iran. Tillerson and Swaraj said the inaugural 'two plus two dialogue' between the US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defence and their Indian counterparts should take place early next year.

In the context of the India-Iran trade links and their joint efforts to build the Chabahar port, Tillerson said it wasn't the objective of the US to harm the Iranian people or interfere in business agreements between Iran and European countries or India. He, however, said the US will discuss areas of concern, if these were to come up in relation with Iran's missile or nuclear programmes or Tehran's help to rebels in Syria and Yemen, with its friendly countries.

To a question on North Korea, Swaraj indicated that there has been US pressure on New Delhi to close down its embassy in Pyongyang and reduce trade with that country. Swaraj said she had a "frank discussion" with Tillerson on the issue. She said she told the US Secretary of State that India's trade with North Korea was "minimal".

Swaraj said New Delhi has a "very small embassy" in Pyongyang and told Tillerson that some of the United States' friendly countries should have diplomatic presence in North Korea to keep communication channels open with the North Korean government since there could be eventualities where dialogue might be preferable.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi noted during his discussion with Tillerson the commonality in the objectives of India and the US to eradicate terrorism, terrorist infrastructure, safe havens and support, while bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan. He noted this in the context of US President Donald Trump's new South Asia policy, it said.

In his discussions with Swaraj, Tillerson noted India's constructive role in rebuilding Afghanistan through development projects. He also said that there are "certain expectations" placed before the Pakistani leadership in Islamabad during his discussions on Tuesday on dealing with terrorist organisations as well as their leaders.

Tillerson described India as an "important player" in the implementation of Trump Administration's new strategy on South Asia. He said the US looked forward to further cooperation in the broader Indo-Pacific region as both India and the US promote a rules- based and sustainable approach towards economic development. He said India and the US are joined by Japan in this endeavour. In his speech last week, Tillerson had suggested that Australia be included in this trilateral effort of Japan, India and the US.

Tillerson said trade relations remain strong. He noted the opening of a Mahindra vehicle plant this month in Detroit.