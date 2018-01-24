US names Indian-origin ISIS militant 'New Jihadi John' as terrorist

The on Wednesday designated Dhar, an Indian-origin Islamic State militant from Britain, along with a Belgian-Moroccan citizen as global terrorists and imposed sanctions on them, the State Department said. Dhar, a British Hindu who converted to and now goes by the name Abu Rumaysah, had skipped police bail in the UK to travel to with his wife and young children in 2014. Nihad Barakat, a Yazidi teenager held as a sex slave by Isis, was quoted as saying by the Independent in May 2016 that she was kidnapped and trafficked by Dhar, who was based in Mosul, the group's former stronghold in was dubbed as the "New Jihadi John" and became a of the dreaded outfit, the report had said. The State Department has designated two members, and Abdelatif Gaini, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists under Section 1(b) of Executive Order which also imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of that threaten the security of US nationals or the security, foreign policy, or economy of the US, a said in a statement. These designations seek to deny and Gaini the resources they need to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks, it said. Among other consequences, all of Dhar's and Gaini's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them, it said. was a leading member of now-defunct terrorist organisation In late 2014, left the to travel to to join Isis, it said. He is considered to have replaced Mohammad Emwazi, also known as "Jihadi John", it said. is believed to be the masked leader who appeared in a January 2016 video of the execution of several prisoners accused of spying for the UK, the statement said. Gaini is a Belgian-Moroccan citizen believed to be fighting for in the Gaini is connected to UK-based sympathisers and Humza Ali, who were convicted in the UK in 2016 of offences, it said. Today's action notifies the US public and the international community that and Gaini have committed or pose a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism, it said. designations expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and deny them access to the US financial system.

Moreover, designations can assist the of US agencies and other governments, it said.