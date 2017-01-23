Use of drone, aerial camera on Republic day banned

Any drone or aerial camera found to be flying over the sensitive places would be shot down

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Aizawl district issued a prohibitory order banning drone or aerial camera over high-security places on the Republic Day, an official statement on Monday said.



The statement said that drone or aerial camera are prohibited to fly over the ground where the main Republic Day.



General Nirbhay Sharma would address the function after unfurling the Tricolour and over the and Chief Minister's Official residence.



Any drone or aerial camera found to be flying over the sensitive places would be shot down and confiscated, the order said, adding that the ban would be only for January 26.

Press Trust of India