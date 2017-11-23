Use of tech, aadhaar in govt schemes saved $10 bn subsidy: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday said direct transfer of benefits using technology, accounts and biometric identifier has helped save $10 billion in subsidies.



Addressing the Global Conference on here, he said technology breaks barriers and has led to efficient service delivery, governance and improved access to education and health.



The government, he asserted, is committed to empowerment through access.Use of of accounts, mobile numbers and has helped save USD 10 billion in subsidies by plugging leakages, the Prime Minister added.Modi termed cyber attacks as a significant threat, saying space should not be allowed to be used forThe Prime Minister was equally emphatic that nations must take responsibility to ensure that the space does not become playground for and radicalisation.India, he said, is keen to find innovative and scalable solutions in education and healthcare using technology.

