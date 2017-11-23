JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BJP, Congress observe Tripura bandh to protest killing of journalist
Business Standard

Use of tech, aadhaar in govt schemes saved $10 bn subsidy: PM Modi

Modi termed cyber attacks as a significant threat, saying digital space should not be allowed to be used for terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, cyberspace conference
PM @narendramodi addressing @gccsofficial #GCCS2017 conference: Growth will happen when we grow together”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said direct transfer of government benefits using technology, bank accounts and biometric identifier Aadhaar has helped save $10 billion in subsidies.

Addressing the Global Conference on Cyber Space here, he said technology breaks barriers and has led to efficient service delivery, governance and improved access to education and health.


The government, he asserted, is committed to empowerment through digital access.

Use of JAM trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, mobile numbers and Aadhaar has helped save USD 10 billion in subsidies by plugging leakages, the Prime Minister added.

Modi termed cyber attacks as a significant threat, saying digital space should not be allowed to be used for terrorism.

The Prime Minister was equally emphatic that nations must take responsibility to ensure that the digital space does not become playground for terrorism and radicalisation.

India, he said, is keen to find innovative and scalable solutions in education and healthcare using digital technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements