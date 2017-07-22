Use technology to solve social problems, says Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate has asked professionals to use to in addition to their business requirements.



"The world is at your fingertips," Satyarthi said at an event hosted by social networking platform for professionals, here yesterday to interact with its employees in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai about his work against the and trafficking of children.



Satyarthi also spoke about the challenges, struggles and opposition he faced when he started his journey, 37 years ago.He reminisced about how at the time, India did not have a law when it came to protecting children from abuse and trafficking and how far it has come today."It is easy to walk on the available path, it's difficult to walk on an unexplored path or to create your path. The day 36 children were freed, was the day I felt liberated and I never looked back.Today 87,000 children are liberated and there is still so much work left to do," he said, according to a company release.He urged the LinkedIn employees to work towards being a changemaker, by looking for the hero within themselves.Akshay Kothari, country manager and product head, LinkedIn India, said, "Satyarthi interacting with the employees about his fight against child trafficking and sexual abuse was one of the company's favourite ways to support the mission of making professionals more productive and successful. A tireless advocate of children's rights for over three decades, Satyarthi and the grassroots movement founded by him, like have liberated more than 87,000 children from exploitation and developed a successful model for their education and rehabilitation."