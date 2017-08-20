Utkal Express derailment: Meerut line trains cancelled, diverted till 6 pm

-
With restoration work underway at the site of the deadly Utkal Express derailment here where the death loss has now mounted to 23, all the trains on the Meerut line have been cancelled or diverted till 6 p.m.
Affected rail route is expected to be cleared and traffic is likely to be restored by 7 p.m. today.
According to a statement by the Northern Railway, General Manager R.K. Kulshrestha is personally monitoring the relief work at site and Addl. General Manager, Northern Railway Manju Gupta is observing medical assistance work in the hospital personally.
"In order to expedite the relief and rescue work of the derailed 18477 Puri - Haridwar Utkal Kalinga Express, Minister for Railway Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring the relief and rescue work and he has directed Railway authorities to provide best possible medical assistance to injured passengers and all possible help to relatives and co-passengers of affected passengers," the statement read.
Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha along with Member Traffic, Railway Board and DG/Health Railway Services had visited the accident site last night and directed senior railway officials to ensure proper and timely relief and rescue work and provide best possible medical assistance to affected passengers.
Manju Gupta, Addl. General Manager, Northern Railway along with Senior Doctors is personally monitoring the medical assistance to injured persons in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar hospital.
A total of 97 passengers have been injured and 23 passengers reported dead in this unfortunate accident.
Out of 97 injured persons, 26 passengers are grievously injured while 71 have simple injuries.
Many injured person has discharged after providing first aid assistance. Injured passengers have been admitted in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar Hospitals.
