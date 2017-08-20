Utkal Express tragedy: Over 50 discharged, 102 under treatment, says UP min

More than 50 passengers who received injuries in the train accident have been discharged from hospitals while 102 others are still receiving treatment, the government said on Sunday.



The Kalinga- had derailed in last evening, killing 21 people. A senior official had said in the morning that 156 people were injured.



"Today more than 50 passengers, who had received minor injuries, were sent to their homes after treatment. The government is extending all possible help to the stranded passengers so that they could reach their destination," UP Cabinet minister told PTI.Mahana said he had reached the accident site around 10.00 pm on Saturday."Nearly 102 passengers are still receiving treatment in government and private hospitals in and Meerut. Free medicine is being provided to them," he said.The state government was also providing food and accommodation to passengers' relatives who are reaching Muzaffarnagar, he said.Chief Minister had on Saturday asked senior ministers and to reach the accident site.The CM also spoke with the district magistrate and instructed him to ensure all possible relief, an official spokesperson had said."Four NDRF ( Disaster Response Force) teams were also rushed there — three teams from Ghaziabad and one from Delhi. Besides, 35 ambulances, bread and butter, 1,000 food packets, additional private and UPSRTC ( State Road Transport Corporation) buses were arranged. Volunteers were mobilised from adjoining Meerut," the spokesperson had said on Saturday.