Utkal Express tragedy: Prabhu asks officials to fix responsibility by today

Railway Minister on Sunday directed Chairman, Railway Board, to fix responsibility on "prima facie evidence by the end of the day" into the of the Utkal Express in



The minister said he was monitoring the situation closely and that restoration of tracks was his top priority.



Over 20 people died and 156 were injured after 14 coaches of the Utkal Express derailed near in western yesterday evening."Restoration is a top priority. Seven coaches tackled. Also ensuring best possible medical care for the injured. monitoring situation closely," he said in a tweet."Will not allow laxity in operations by the Board. Have directed CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by end of day," he tweeted.The minister, who has been keeping a close tab on the situation since yesterday, directed senior officials and medical personnel to provide assistance to injured and all possible help to relatives of affectedPrabhu had ordered an inquiry into the yesterday. He said he was personally monitoring the situation and strict action will be taken in case of any lapse.The minister also announced Rs 3.5 lakh ex-gratia for those who lost their lives, Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who received minor injuries.