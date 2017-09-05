Utkal Express tragedy: Railways set up benches for swift claims settlement

Special benches of Railway Claims
Tribunal (RCT) would be held at six places, including Bhubaneswar, to expeditiously settle compensation claims
of victims of recent Kalinga Utkal Express
and Kaifiyat Express train accidents.
The chairman of Railway Claims
Tribunal has ordered for these special benches to inquire into and decide compensation claims
of the victims of these mishaps so that compensation can be handed over immediately, an East Coast Railway (ECoR statement said.
While 18477 Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express
had derailed on August 19, 12225 Azamgarh-Delhi
Kaifiyat Express mishap took place on August, 23 in Uttar Pradesh, it said.
The Special Benches will be held at RCT Headquarters in Delhi
and also at five other places -- Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Jaipur
and Bhubaneswar from September 11 to 15.
In Bhubaneswar, RCT would hold Special Bench at Odisha
Forest Development Corporation Limited Building during this period, it said.
People who had sustained injury or suffered any loss, any agent authorised by the victim on his behalf, guardian of the victim in case of minor or the dependent of the deceased resulted from these accidents can apply for compensation with relevant identity proofs in original like Aadhaar Card, voter identity card, ration card, family register, resident proof including other relevant documents, it added.
