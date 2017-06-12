Uttar Pradesh: Debt-ridden farmer's body found from a pond in Sambhal

The farmer was upset due to the non payment of loans taken by him from different financial institutions

Body of a 52-year-old farmer, who was allegedly upset due to the non payment of loans, was today found from a pond in Khalilpur village of Dhanari area in the district, police said.



Ompal's body was found from the pond near the village, police said, adding that it has been sent for postmortem.



The deceased farmer's son, Sachin told police that his father was upset due to the non payment of loans taken by him from different financial institutions.



A probe is on, they said.

