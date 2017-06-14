Uttar Pradesh government mulls loan waiver for physically challenged

Also, efforts are being made to link divyaangjan with Centre's National Skill Development Mission

The government is mulling a for the physically challenged on the lines of the ambitious crop announced by the Adityanath government for farmers.



The Shashaktikaran Vibhaag of the government wants to waive pending loans worth Rs 3.88 crore.



"In the next 100 days, the endeavour of the department will be to waive pending loans worth Rs 3.88 crore which were availed by 6,821 divyaangjans (disabled). So far, loans worth Rs 1.60 crore have been paid by them. We want to waive the loans of divyaangjans on the lines of crop announced by Yogi Adityanath," Divyangjan Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar told PTI.



At present, there are almost two crore 'divyaangjan' people residing in UP.



"The is planning to make the divyaangjans self-reliant. Efforts are being made to link them with the Centre's Skill Development Mission. The divyaangjans are also being encouraged to start their cottage industries and gradually venture into MSME (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) sector," Rajbhar said.



"There is a proposal to provide battery-operated tricycle to the divyaangjans. There would be the provision of a trolley being attached to the battery-operated tricycle. The rider can use it sell vegetables or other items. Women divyaangjans will be provided sewing machines," the minister said.



He also said that the provided to the to start their business/shops could be raised from the existing Rs 30,000 to Rs one lakh.



"The state government has already increased the amount of pension from Rs 300 to RS 500 given to divyaangjans. Their marriage fund has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000. Apart from this, people's representatives (including MP, MLA, village pradhan) have now been authorised to issue certificates to the divyaangjans," he said.



Earlier, the divyaangjans were forced to make repeated rounds of tehsil office to get certificates.



Ration card and proof of residence as documentary proof have been done away with and replaced by (which contains each and every detail), the minister said.



Elaborating about another welfare measure initiated by the state government, Rajbhar said, "Till now the divyaangjans were entitled to free travel on UPSRTC ( State Roadways Transport Corporation) buses within the state only. Now, they will be entitled to travel free of cost on even beyond the geographical boundaries of UP in the entire country."



The department has distributed at least 70,000 equipment to the divyaangjans.

Press Trust of India