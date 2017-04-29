Vadra ends silence, says "truth shall prevail" in Facebook post

chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law on Saturday responded to the Dhingra Commission report's allegations, saying "truth shall prevail"

Vadra took to Facebook and simply wrote, "truth shall prevail", which attaching the picture of a news article batting for his innocence.

According to reports, Vadra made unlawful profits of Rs 50.5 crore from a in Haryana in 2008, concluded Justice S N Dhingra.

The Dhingra Commission, set up in 2015 by the Manohar Lal Government, was looking into the grant of licenses for change in land in Gurgaon. Robert Vadra's company, Skylight Hospitality, was also under the scanner.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Pradesh (BJP) asserted that the grand old party was looting

"Probably, the Gandhi family considers the whole of this country as their property and were trying to loot this country. That's the reason as to why they have lost the political land," spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI.

"We have seen the case of Skylight hospitality, a company of which had been amassed through wrong land deals in Haryana. The case is also going on. Now we have to come to know about land deals of She had also been profiting from land deals," he added.

However, spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi defended Vadra and said he had not received any notice or summon from the Dhingra Commission.

"It is to commit the contempt of court if you publish the content of Dhingra report," Singhvi added

"Probably, the Gandhi family considers the whole of this country as their property and were trying to loot this country. That's the reason as to why they have lost the political land," spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI.

"We have seen the case of Sky light hospitality, a company of which had been amassed through wrong land deals in Haryana. The case is also going on. Now we have to come to know about land deals of She had also been profiting from land deals," he added.

Vadra's wife also rebuffed any relation between the property she purchased in Haryana with alleged illegal acquired funds and her husband Robert Vadra's finances or Skylight Hospitality.

"Six years prior to the purported ' involving Skylight Hospitality' on April 28, 2006, Smt. Vadra purchased 40 Kanal 00 Marla (= 5.0 acres) of agricultural land in Village Amipur, Tehsil Faridabad, District Faridabad in Haryana," a press release from Priyanka's office stated.

It further said that the land was purchased for a total purchase price of Rs 15,00,000 paid for entirely by cheque, which is the equivalent of Rs 3,00,000 per acre.

Earlier in the day, leader Subramanian Swamy took a dig at the over their allegation that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party leaked the Dhingra Commission report, saying that the latter must guilty otherwise would have demanded to make the report public themselves.

Swamy told ANI, "There is nothing criminal as it is a public matter. So, therefore the party must be feeling guilty, otherwise they would have demanded to make the report public.