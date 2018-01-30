Varun Dhawan becomes youngest Bollywood actor to feature in Madame Tussauds

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Varun Dhawan

After conquering the box-office with hits like 'Judwaa 2' and 'Badrinath ki Dulhania', actor Varun Dhawan has now become the youngest Bollywood actor to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter profile with photos from the unveiling of Varun's wax statue.

With this, he joined the bandwagon of A-list stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and others to have their wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong.

For the statue, Varun is seen doing his iconic Disco Deewane hook step from his debut film, 'Student of the Year'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'October', alongside Banita Sandhu.

The flick is slate to release on April 13.
First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 21:10 IST

