Vasundhara Raje tweets on 'Pratapgarh lynching', gets trolled on Twitter

Raje also indicated that the death was not a murder by re-tweeting a tweet posted by inspector general (IG) Udaipur which said that scientific evidence did not point to a murder.
The demise of Zafar Khan ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. Investigation is on - justice shall prevail. https://t.co/1V9DmV26KY— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) June 18, 2017
A group of five government officials allegedly beat to death 55-year-old Zafar Hussein, a social activist and a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), for trying to prevent them from taking photographs of women defecating in the open at Jagwas Kachchi Basti of Pratapgarh district on Friday.
.@VasundharaBJP https://t.co/LAGdalvoX9— ????????, ???. ????? (@DIPRRajasthan) June 18, 2017
The CM of #Rajasthan seems to have already reached a conclusion even before an inquiry that #ZafarKhan was not murdered. https://t.co/JjjILy4NPW— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 18, 2017
What is the need for investigation then? Can the victim's family expect justice in such a scenario? #ZafarKhan #Pratapgarh #Rajasthan— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 18, 2017
The BJP should have also invented a theory, how a healthy man suddenly died, to prove he was not murdered— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 18, 2017
Social activist Kavita Krishnan tweeted, “He didn't just drop dead on a morning walk! Died as a result of lynching by Govt officials!! Arrest Nagar Parishad Commissioner Ashok Jain."
"Killed"would have been far too appropriate a word to use for theCM.And going by previous lynching instances,justice is unlikely to prevail https://t.co/eQiMGfaICU— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 18, 2017
He didn't just drop dead on a morning walk! Died as a result of lynching by Govt officials!! Arrest Nagar Parishad Commissioner Ashok Jain https://t.co/kmDeNYBtFD— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) June 18, 2017
Day light murder would have been the appropriate term.— Sant Nirala (@nirala_st) June 18, 2017
Stop this nonsense. He was killed. looking to the past lynching it seems that your Govt is defending the people who lynch. Shame...— Naishadh Vyas (@naishadhvyas) June 18, 2017
Mam it is not demise, it is murder. It happened only because murderer knew their crime will be given cover by ruling govt.— Aawishkar Kumar (@ak_twitts) June 18, 2017
From puppies under car to demise! Such improvement!— Priyabrata Tripathy (@PriyabrataT) June 18, 2017
He was murdered. Don't u find any difference between demise and murder? R u CM? Really fun— hariom sharma (@h_sharma22) June 18, 2017
Ma'am I think the word you are looking for is 'murder'.. And there have been a spate of such murders in your state.. https://t.co/yqLpssUGH8— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 18, 2017
Why can't your response be more humane- was it just an 'unfortunate' event or was it act of barbarity that shld shame us?— Madhumita Mazumdar (@mmazumdar2014) June 18, 2017
Demise= A person's death. Lynch =kill (someone) for an alleged offence without a legal trial. Says Oxford dictionary. Pl to say Lynch— Neeta Kolhatkar (@neetakolhatkar) June 18, 2017
Demise r u serious ma'am... that was a murder by mob.. and this is very common now a days in our state.. I don't have faith in u now.— Jaya Mathur (@jayarajeshmathu) June 18, 2017
