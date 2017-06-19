TRENDING ON BS

You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi govt approved 20 lakh houses for urban poor under PM Awas Yojana
Business Standard

Vasundhara Raje tweets on 'Pratapgarh lynching', gets trolled on Twitter

The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan led to a controversy on Twitter

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vasundhara Raje
Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's tweet on the death of a 50-year-old activist Zafar Khan, has landed her in trouble. Raje tweeted that the ‘demise’ of social worker Zafar Khan was extremely unfortunate and an investigation had been launched into the matter.
 
The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan has led to a controversy on Twitter. Raje tweeted, "The demise of Zafar Khan ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. The investigation is on - justice shall prevail."
 
Raje also indicated that the death was not a murder by re-tweeting a tweet posted by inspector general (IG) Udaipur which said that scientific evidence did not point to a murder.

 
A group of five government officials allegedly beat to death 55-year-old Zafar Hussein, a social activist and a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), for trying to prevent them from taking photographs of women defecating in the open at Jagwas Kachchi Basti of Pratapgarh district on Friday.
 
According to the local residents, the municipal council were out on a morning round in the slum to photograph people defecating in the open when Zafar intervened, asking the officials not to photograph the women. A fight broke out and Khan was allegedly beaten with sticks.

Khan’s older brother, Noor Mohammed, filed a FIR against the officials. Police have registered a case of murder against the five officials.

Raje's tweet has sparked an outrage on Twitter. People are condemning her for the post. 

Raje’s predecessor Ashok Gehlot of the Congress, in a tweet, said, "The CM of Rajasthan seems to have already reached a conclusion even before an inquiry that Zafar Khan was not murdered." He posted a series of tweets criticising the incident.
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also attacked Raje and tweeted, "'Killed' would have been far too appropriate a word to use for the CM. And going by previous lynching instances, justice is unlikely to prevail."

Social activist Kavita Krishnan tweeted, “He didn't just drop dead on a morning walk! Died as a result of lynching by Govt officials!! Arrest Nagar Parishad Commissioner Ashok Jain."
Raje was criticised by other Twitter users too.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Vasundhara Raje tweets on 'Pratapgarh lynching', gets trolled on Twitter

The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan led to a controversy on Twitter

The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan led to a controversy on Twitter
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's tweet on the death of a 50-year-old activist Zafar Khan, has landed her in trouble. Raje tweeted that the ‘demise’ of social worker Zafar Khan was extremely unfortunate and an investigation had been launched into the matter.
 
The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan has led to a controversy on Twitter. Raje tweeted, "The demise of Zafar Khan ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. The investigation is on - justice shall prevail."
 
Raje also indicated that the death was not a murder by re-tweeting a tweet posted by inspector general (IG) Udaipur which said that scientific evidence did not point to a murder.
 
A group of five government officials allegedly beat to death 55-year-old Zafar Hussein, a social activist and a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), for trying to prevent them from taking photographs of women defecating in the open at Jagwas Kachchi Basti of Pratapgarh district on Friday.
 
According to the local residents, the municipal council were out on a morning round in the slum to photograph people defecating in the open when Zafar intervened, asking the officials not to photograph the women. A fight broke out and Khan was allegedly beaten with sticks.

Khan’s older brother, Noor Mohammed, filed a FIR against the officials. Police have registered a case of murder against the five officials.

Raje's tweet has sparked an outrage on Twitter. People are condemning her for the post. 

Raje’s predecessor Ashok Gehlot of the Congress, in a tweet, said, "The CM of Rajasthan seems to have already reached a conclusion even before an inquiry that Zafar Khan was not murdered." He posted a series of tweets criticising the incident.
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also attacked Raje and tweeted, "'Killed' would have been far too appropriate a word to use for the CM. And going by previous lynching instances, justice is unlikely to prevail."

Social activist Kavita Krishnan tweeted, “He didn't just drop dead on a morning walk! Died as a result of lynching by Govt officials!! Arrest Nagar Parishad Commissioner Ashok Jain."
Raje was criticised by other Twitter users too.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Vasundhara Raje tweets on 'Pratapgarh lynching', gets trolled on Twitter

The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan led to a controversy on Twitter

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's tweet on the death of a 50-year-old activist Zafar Khan, has landed her in trouble. Raje tweeted that the ‘demise’ of social worker Zafar Khan was extremely unfortunate and an investigation had been launched into the matter.
 
The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan has led to a controversy on Twitter. Raje tweeted, "The demise of Zafar Khan ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. The investigation is on - justice shall prevail."
 
Raje also indicated that the death was not a murder by re-tweeting a tweet posted by inspector general (IG) Udaipur which said that scientific evidence did not point to a murder.
 
A group of five government officials allegedly beat to death 55-year-old Zafar Hussein, a social activist and a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), for trying to prevent them from taking photographs of women defecating in the open at Jagwas Kachchi Basti of Pratapgarh district on Friday.
 
According to the local residents, the municipal council were out on a morning round in the slum to photograph people defecating in the open when Zafar intervened, asking the officials not to photograph the women. A fight broke out and Khan was allegedly beaten with sticks.

Khan’s older brother, Noor Mohammed, filed a FIR against the officials. Police have registered a case of murder against the five officials.

Raje's tweet has sparked an outrage on Twitter. People are condemning her for the post. 

Raje’s predecessor Ashok Gehlot of the Congress, in a tweet, said, "The CM of Rajasthan seems to have already reached a conclusion even before an inquiry that Zafar Khan was not murdered." He posted a series of tweets criticising the incident.
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also attacked Raje and tweeted, "'Killed' would have been far too appropriate a word to use for the CM. And going by previous lynching instances, justice is unlikely to prevail."

Social activist Kavita Krishnan tweeted, “He didn't just drop dead on a morning walk! Died as a result of lynching by Govt officials!! Arrest Nagar Parishad Commissioner Ashok Jain."
Raje was criticised by other Twitter users too.

image
Business Standard
177 22