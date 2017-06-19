Vasundhara Raje tweets on 'Pratapgarh lynching', gets trolled on Twitter

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's tweet on the death of a 50-year-old activist Zafar Khan, has landed her in trouble. Raje tweeted that the ‘demise’ of social worker was extremely unfortunate and an investigation had been launched into the matter.



The use of word 'demise' in her tweet for Khan has led to a controversy on Twitter. Raje tweeted, "The demise of ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. The investigation is on - justice shall prevail."



The demise of ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. Investigation is on - justice shall prevail. https://t.co/1V9DmV26KY — (@VasundharaBJP) June 18, 2017 Raje also indicated that the death was not a murder by re-tweeting a tweet posted by inspector general (IG) Udaipur which said that scientific evidence did not point to a murder.

.@VasundharaBJP https://t.co/LAGdalvoX9 — ????????, ???. ????? (@DIPRRajasthan) June 18, 2017 A group of five government officials allegedly beat to death 55-year-old Zafar Hussein, a social activist and a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), for trying to prevent them from taking photographs of women defecating in the open at Jagwas Kachchi Basti of Pratapgarh district on Friday.

According to the local residents, the municipal council were out on a morning round in the slum to photograph people defecating in the open when Zafar intervened, asking the officials not to photograph the women. A fight broke out and Khan was allegedly beaten with sticks.

Khan’s older brother, Noor Mohammed, filed a FIR against the officials. Police have registered a case of murder against the five officials.

Raje's tweet has sparked an outrage on Twitter. People are condemning her for the post.

Ma'am I think the word you are looking for is 'murder'.. And there have been a spate of such murders in your state.. https://t.co/yqLpssUGH8 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 18, 2017

Why can't your response be more humane- was it just an 'unfortunate' event or was it act of barbarity that shld shame us? — Madhumita Mazumdar (@mmazumdar2014) June 18, 2017

Demise= A person's death. Lynch =kill (someone) for an alleged offence without a legal trial. Says Oxford dictionary. Pl to say Lynch — Neeta Kolhatkar (@neetakolhatkar) June 18, 2017