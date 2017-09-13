Vegetable, fruit prices to be on the rise over weak supply, crop damage

Vegetables and fruit have become costlier in select wholesale and retail markets since August, due to weak supply following incessant rain and worry of crop damage in major producing centres.

Data compiled by the government-owned Horticulture Board (NHB) showed the price of okra (ladyfinger) in Delhi at Rs 24 a kg on Tuesday from Rs 13.5 a kg on August 1. Similarly, prices of other vegetables have moved up, albeit by less. In some markets, some prices declined but that was attributed to farmers' premature harvesting to reap the benefit of a price rise.

Fruit is also costlier in Delhi wholesale markets, with prices of papaya and pineapple up 14.3 per cent and 34.8 per cent to trade at Rs 12 kg and Rs 31 a kg, respectively. Mosambi in Chennai and sapota (chikoo) in Bengaluru also moved up. Retail markets have moved up with the wholesale markets, with some exceptions.

With the trend likely to continue for the short term, the (CPI) looks set to rise in September,as it did in August. While vegetables have 7.46 per cent of weight in the CPI, fruits contribute 2.88 per cent.

" rose 100 basis points (bps) to 3.4 per cent in August from 2.4 per cent in July, a second month of ascent. Food inflation turned positive as the low-base effect waned, and on the back of sharp increase in food and vegetable inflation. The August print at 1.5 per cent marked a turnaround after three months of deflation. Inflation in fruit and vegetables surged to 5.9 per cent, quite a turnaround from a negative 5.6 per cent average for the preceding 11 months. But, exclude fruit and vegetables, and CPI inflation would be 1.4 per cent in August, compared with 1.6 per cent in July," said D K Joshi, chief economist at rating agency CRISIL.

Adding: "The months ahead could see some bump-up in prices at the retail level, as producers price products and services in line with the (new) (GST) rates. Meanwhile, some food items will continue to see their low-base effect wearing off. There are other factors that will curb inflation, such as a normal monsoon, which will keep food prices in check, and benign global oil and commodity prices, which, along with a strong rupee, will keep imported inflation in check, and, moderate pick-up in domestic demand, which will have a subduing effect."

Traders believe incessant rain hit standing plants in the field, which could not be harvested in time, resulting in spoilage and loss in yield. Rain was above normal in August, resulting in flooding of fields and an absence of sunshine.

"Rain played a key role this year in keeping prices of perishables up. But, the prices of fruit and vegetables are likely to decline by the end of September or early October, on resumption of supply," said Rajiv Tevtiya, managing director at RML Agtech, a Mumbai-based farm advisory company.

"Vegetables' price movement is a function of demand and supply. In Mumbai's wholesale mandi, prices are going up due to massive crop damage following incessant rain in the past few weeks. A large chunk of sowing area under vegetables received several times more than the required rain. As a result, farmers are receiving lower yield from their vegetable crop this year," said Shri Ram Gadhave, president, Vegetables Growers Association of India, representing growers in Maharashtra.