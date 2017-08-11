Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as Vice President of India

-
-
M Venkaiah Naidu was today sworn in as the 15th vice president of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Naidu, 68, at a ceremony in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan.
