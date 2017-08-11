TRENDING ON BS
Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as Vice President of India

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

M Venkaiah Naidu
NDA vice-presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu, sharing a light moment with other MPs. Photo: PTI

M Venkaiah Naidu was today sworn in as the 15th vice president of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Naidu, 68, at a ceremony in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

