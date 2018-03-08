Venu Srinivasan's daughter Lakshmi weds N G Ranga's great grandson Goginei

Lakshmi Venu, daughter of Chairman and TAFE Chairman Mallika Srinivasan on Thursday married in Jodhpur at a private function attended by close friends and family.

is the great grandson of – former parliamentarian, president of the Swatantra Party and a Padma Vibhushan awardee –and son of Suguna and Dr Kamalendra Gogineni. A graduate from BITS Pilani and London School of Economics, and an MBA from Stanford, returned to India and became a technology entrepreneur. He has made a successful exit from his first startup and is currently pursuing his second startup, Gifskey.

Lakshmi Venu is the managing director of Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) and director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL). She holds a Doctorate from the University of Warwick and a graduate in economics from Yale University.

She spearheads Sundaram Clayton, which counts global auto majors, including Cummins, Volvo, Hyundai, Daimler and Paccar among its customers. She is credited with SCL’s foray into the US with the setting up of a greenfield factory in Charleston, South Carolina, to manufacture high-pressure die-cast and gravity-cast parts.